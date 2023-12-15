Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 104.8% in November

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.
Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF
Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
