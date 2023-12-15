GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GFS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,060,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,947,000 after acquiring an additional 514,938 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 167,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

