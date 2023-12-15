Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOL. Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $903.37 million, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.37 million.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

