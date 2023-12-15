good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of good natured Products to C$0.15 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

good natured Products Stock Performance

About good natured Products

Shares of GDNPF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06. good natured Products has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

