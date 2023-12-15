GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.20.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GPRO. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

GPRO opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.58. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 644.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

