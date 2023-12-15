Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

GSF stock opened at GBX 83.60 ($1.05) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.81. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 114.40 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of £402.45 million, a PE ratio of 635.38 and a beta of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Thursday.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

