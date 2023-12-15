Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 12th

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Up 2.1 %

Granite Construction stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. Analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GVA. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Granite Construction by 58.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 1,019,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $30,408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 42.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,523,000 after buying an additional 220,581 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 37.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 661,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after buying an additional 179,703 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $5,422,000.

About Granite Construction

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.