Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 77.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at $107,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

