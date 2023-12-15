Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires 302 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,228,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,280. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

