Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

Celanese Stock Up 0.2 %

Celanese stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 239,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.28. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $152.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

