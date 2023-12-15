Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 2,079 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $123.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

