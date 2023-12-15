Greenfield Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,358. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

