Greenfield Savings Bank Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after buying an additional 1,138,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after buying an additional 334,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $114.78. 1,498,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,786. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

