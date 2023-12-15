Greenfield Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.38. 663,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,352. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average is $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

