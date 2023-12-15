Greenfield Savings Bank Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.1 %

DAR stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. 201,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,926. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.