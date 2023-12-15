Greenfield Savings Bank Has $370,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at $947,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NVR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $18.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6,916.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,584. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6,033.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,094.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,519.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6,987.72.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $118.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

