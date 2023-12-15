Greenfield Savings Bank Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. 295,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $70.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

