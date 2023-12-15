Greenfield Savings Bank Invests $690,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $271.67. 546,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.16. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

