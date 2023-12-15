Greenfield Savings Bank Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MET traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 818,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

