Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 1,210 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.65. 99,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trex

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.