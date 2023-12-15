Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 2,172 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.90. 4,560,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,601,082. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

