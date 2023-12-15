Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 61 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.25. The company had a trading volume of 226,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,564. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.97.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

