Greenfield Savings Bank Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Price Performance
NYSE:T traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,872,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,496,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
