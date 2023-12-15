Greenfield Savings Bank Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.3 %

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

