Greenfield Savings Bank Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 1.4% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $154.54. 1,149,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,749. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average is $140.75. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,342 shares of company stock worth $18,839,791 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

