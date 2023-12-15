Greenfield Savings Bank Trims Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $193.03. The stock had a trading volume of 102,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $227.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.54.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($9.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

