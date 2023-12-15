Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 94.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance
NYSE GHI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.66. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $19.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth $410,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth $194,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.
