Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.44 on January 31st

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a payout ratio of 94.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GHI opened at $17.04 on Friday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $390.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at $1,225,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at $832,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.
About Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.
