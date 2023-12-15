Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.44 on January 31st

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a payout ratio of 94.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Shares of NYSE:GHI opened at $17.04 on Friday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $390.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $26.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 50.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at $1,225,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at $832,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

