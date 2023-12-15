Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.44

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a payout ratio of 94.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GHI opened at $16.85 on Friday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $386.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $26.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter worth $1,989,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter worth $832,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter worth $686,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

