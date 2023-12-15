Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.55. Grifols shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 49,731 shares trading hands.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Grifols by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 163,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Grifols by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Grifols by 106.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

