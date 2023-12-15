Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.55. Grifols shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 49,731 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Grifols by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,515,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after acquiring an additional 103,445 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Grifols by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,061,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,100,000 after acquiring an additional 835,253 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,574,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Grifols by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,530,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Grifols by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

