Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 49,372 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,388,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 18.2% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $433.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.40. The firm has a market cap of $347.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $435.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.