H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.23

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.23 and last traded at $80.06, with a volume of 480468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.06.

FUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $900.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,276 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 227,055 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

