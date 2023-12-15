Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $41.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $47.38. 329,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.36. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,143.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

