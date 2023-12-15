Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,800 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

