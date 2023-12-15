Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 14,825 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,883,000 after buying an additional 1,321,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,076,000 after buying an additional 548,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,710,000 after buying an additional 365,205 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,869,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

