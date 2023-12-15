Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,924 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $149.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $149.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

