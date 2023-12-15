Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,575 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 37.7% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 76.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nomura cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

