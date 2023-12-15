Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infosys by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

