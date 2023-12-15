Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,128,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,739.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,739.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,300 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

