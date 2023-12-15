Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,000 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Presto Automation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRST. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Presto Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $5,607,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Presto Automation in the second quarter valued at $1,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Presto Automation by 906.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,635 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 183,402 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Presto Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRST opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $42.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.75. Presto Automation Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.74.

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Presto Automation Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Presto Automation in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland acquired 1,500,000 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,251 shares of company stock valued at $43,798. Corporate insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

