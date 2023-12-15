Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 933.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 41,544 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $940,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 23,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $711,076.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,570.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $940,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,102,724 shares of company stock worth $113,357,707. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.13. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vita Coco

About Vita Coco

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.