Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

