Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 40.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 22.3% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.6% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptiv Stock Up 8.9 %
APTV stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aptiv
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to tactically “buy the dips” in stocks with stock options
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Small cap coffee stock Westrock goes north as SBUX slides
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.