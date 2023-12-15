Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.11. The company has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

