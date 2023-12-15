Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $382,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FLS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.