Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. UBS Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

