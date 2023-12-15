Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ramaco Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 451,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 160,734 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $786.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on METC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,517,770.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,688,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,517,770.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,688,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729. 45.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

