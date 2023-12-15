Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 8.1 %

HEES stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.