Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after buying an additional 4,457,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $42,926,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

